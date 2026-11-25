Azerbaijan is interested in cooperating with Chinese companies in the field of renewable energy and is also ready to utilize China's technological achievements and experience in matters of food security, Elchin Amirbayov, Representative of the President of Azerbaijan on Special Assignments, said in an interview with China Daily, Report informs.

According to him, the main areas of the Global Development Initiative, put forward in 2021 by Chinese President Xi Jinping at the 76th session of the UN General Assembly, align with the priorities of Azerbaijan's Development Strategy through 2030. He noted that this makes it much easier to focus on achieving concrete, practical results in bilateral cooperation.

Amirbayov noted that Azerbaijan pays great attention to modernization, digital development, and the transition to a green economy, while food security is also among the key areas of the national strategy.

He recalled that Azerbaijan has traditionally been known as a supplier of hydrocarbon resources, oil, and gas; however, the country is increasingly focusing on diversifying its energy mix and investing significant effort and resources into developing renewable energy sources, primarily solar and wind power.

"We are ready and pleased to see strong interest from Chinese companies in entering the Azerbaijani market and cooperating with Azerbaijan in this sphere. As for food security, we are also ready to make use of China's technological achievements and experience. I believe this area is of tremendous importance for the national security of every country, as food security must be ensured. Thus, across all these areas-digital development, the green economy, and food security-we have not only political declarations, but also concrete plans and projects that can deepen and enrich our bilateral cooperation," he said.

Amirbayov emphasized that amid current geopolitical instability, economic inequality, and many other challenges, including climate change, it is crucial to place development issues at the center of the global agenda. According to him, one of the reasons Azerbaijan supported the Global Development Initiative is that it fully complements the country's national development priorities.

"I believe that inclusivity, as well as providing equal opportunities to all countries regardless of their level of development, are among the key principles of this initiative. That is precisely why it deserves close attention and receives support from many states. We consider this initiative extremely important and timely, as it contributes to international efforts to ensure sustainable development and achieve the goals of the UN 2030 Agenda," he stressed.

In addition, the presidential representative noted the growing interest of Chinese companies in the Middle Corridor, through which goods from China are already being delivered to Europe via Azerbaijan.

"I believe this opens up enormous opportunities for both of our countries, as today the Middle Corridor is the most cost-effective, safe, and shortest route connecting the western regions of China with Western Europe. I think this is one of the areas in which our countries will continue to cooperate," Amirbayov added.