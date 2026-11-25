On November 25, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev received Kęstutis Budrys, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Lithuania.

According to Report, Kęstutis Budrys conveyed the greetings of President of Lithuania Gitanas Nausėda to the head of state.

President Ilham Aliyev thanked him for the greetings and asked him to convey his own greetings to the Lithuanian president.

The head of state recalled with satisfaction his recent meeting with President Gitanas Nausėda on the sidelines of the European Political Community Summit in Dublin, as well as his telephone conversation with Prime Minister of Lithuania Mindaugas Sinkevičius.

Noting that the strategic partnership between Azerbaijan and Lithuania had been developing successfully for many years, President Ilham Aliyev said there were favorable opportunities to expand cooperation in energy security and other areas, describing the Lithuanian Foreign Minister"s visit as an important step in this direction.

Kęstutis Budrys stated that the Joint Declaration on Strategic Partnership between the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Republic of Lithuania would be signed during his visit. He also underscored the importance of deepening bilateral ties in the economy, trade, and transport.

The minister congratulated President Ilham Aliyev on the progress made in advancing the peace agenda between Azerbaijan and Armenia.

Thanking him for the congratulations, the head of state stressed that Azerbaijan would continue its efforts to strengthen peace in the region.

President Ilham Aliyev noted that, amid the normalization of relations, economic and trade ties had been established between Azerbaijan and Armenia. He added that opportunities had been created for cargo to be transported through Azerbaijani territory from third countries to Armenia and from Armenia to third countries. Over the past year, more than 100,000 tons of cargo had been transported to Armenia via Azerbaijan, the head of state said.

Speaking about reconstruction and restoration projects in Garabagh and East Zangezur, President Ilham Aliyev noted that landmines laid during the First Garabagh War and in 2020–2023 continued to impede these efforts and posed a serious threat to human life.

Kęstutis Budrys noted that Lithuania would assume the Presidency of the Council of the European Union on January 1, 2027, and emphasized that his country would continue to support the development of Azerbaijan–EU relations. He also stated that Lithuania supported the expansion of Azerbaijan"s ties with NATO.

President Ilham Aliyev congratulated Lithuania on its upcoming presidency and recalled visits by EU leaders to Azerbaijan this year, as well as meetings held on the sidelines of the Dublin summit. Noting that Azerbaijan had strategic partnership documents with 10 EU member states, the head of state said that relations with Lithuania also created favorable conditions for cooperation between Azerbaijan and the European Union.

President Ilham Aliyev emphasized that Azerbaijan was the initiator of connectivity projects in the South Caucasus and the Caspian region.

The sides also exchanged views on trade turnover between Azerbaijan and the European Union and prospects for expanding cooperation between Azerbaijan and Lithuania in various fields, including energy and renewable energy.