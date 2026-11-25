Stay up to date with the top news!

Ulvi Mehdiyev, chairman of the State Agency for Public Service and Social Innovations under the President of Azerbaijan, has discussed the expansion of the network of ASAN service centers in Pakistan with the country's Prime Minister, Shehbaz Sharif, Report informs referring to the state agency.

The meeting took place during the visit of an Azerbaijani delegation to Islamabad.

During the meeting, gratitude was expressed to President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev for his support in establishing and organizing the operations of the Pakistan ASAN service center.

The prime minister noted the significance of the center as a major institution providing public services to the population.

He instructed the establishment of an authorized body reporting directly to him based on the Azerbaijani model, as well as strengthening cooperation with provincial authorities to expand the network of centers.

Prospects for the development of Pakistan ASAN service were also discussed during Mehdiyev's meeting with Pakistan's Federal Minister for Information Technology and Telecommunication Shaza Fatima Khawaja.