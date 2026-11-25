Methamphetamine worth $1.58 million seized at Istanbul airport
Region
- 25 November, 2026
- 12:03
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A total of 20.12 kilograms of methamphetamine was found concealed in textile products inside the suitcases of passengers arriving from Iran at Istanbul Airport in Türkiye.
According to Report, citing Haber Global, the market value of the seized drugs is estimated at 80.48 million Turkish liras (more than $1.58 million).
Legal proceedings have been initiated against two Iranian nationals in connection with the incident.
İstanbul aeroportunda 2,67 milyon manatlıq narkotik maddə ələ keçirilib, iki iranlı saxlanılıb
В аэропорту Стамбула изъяли метамфетамин на $1,58 млн
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