Stay up to date with the top news!

Azerbaijan and Russia have discussed prospects for expanding bilateral cooperation in the industrial and trade sectors, as well as opportunities for further developing economic ties, Report informs referring to the Ministry of Economy.

The discussions took place during a meeting between Azerbaijan's First Deputy Minister of Economy Elnur Aliyev, Russian Deputy Minister of Industry and Trade Roman Chekushov, and Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Industry and Trade of Tatarstan Oleg Korobchenko.

At the meeting, significant potential for the further development of economic ties between Azerbaijan and Russia was emphasized. The parties also discussed prospects for increasing mutual trade and strengthening cooperation between the business communities of the two countries.

Issues related to developing cooperation in areas such as mechanical engineering, the processing industry, agriculture, and transport were also reviewed.