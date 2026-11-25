Azerbaijan's Foreign Ministry сongratulates Suriname
Foreign policy
- 25 November, 2026
- 10:31
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Azerbaijan's Foreign Ministry has congratulated Suriname on its Independence Day, according to Report.
"Warm congratulations to the people and the Government of the Republic of Suriname on the occasion of Suriname's Independence Day," the ministry said in a post on X.
Warm congratulations to the people and the Government of the Republic of Suriname on the occasion of Suriname’s Independence Day! Happy Independence Day! 🇦🇿🇸🇷 @MOFASur https://t.co/KxSg5R8iWG— MFA Azerbaijan 🇦🇿 (@AzerbaijanMFA) November 25, 2026
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