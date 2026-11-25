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Sabah will take on Spanish giants Barcelona today in the league phase of the UEFA Champions League.

According to Report, the Matchday Five fixture is scheduled to kick off at 9:45 p.m. at Baku Olympic Stadium.

The match will be officiated by Scottish FIFA referee Nicholas Walsh.

Sabah currently sit 30th in the standings with three points. The Azerbaijani champions secured a 2-0 victory over Czech side Slavia Prague but suffered defeats against England's Manchester United (0-4), Germany's Borussia Dortmund (1-2) and Norway's Viking FK (1-4).

Barcelona are eighth in the standings with nine points. The Catalan side have recorded wins over England's Aston Villa (3-0), Türkiye's Galatasaray (4-1) and the Netherlands' Feyenoord (5-1). Their only defeat came away to French giants Paris Saint-Germain (2-4).