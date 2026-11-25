Two oil tankers ablaze off Strait of Hormuz after hitting naval mines, IRGC says
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- 25 November, 2026
- 09:31
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Two oil tankers have suffered explosions and engine room fires after striking naval mines off the southern and eastern coasts in the Strait of Hormuz, according to Iran's state broadcaster IRIB, citing the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) Navy, Report informs referring to Al Jazeera.
The Navy said the vessels were attempting to pass "secretly" through an unauthorised route with their navigation and positioning systems turned off.
In a statement, the Strait of Hormuz Traffic Control Centre warned all ship crews against operating with disabled navigation systems, cautioning that US authorities' statements would not protect them from mines.
SEPAH: Hörmüz boğazında 2 tanker minaya düşüb
КСИР: Два танкера подорвались на мине в Ормузском проливе
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