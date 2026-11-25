Stay up to date with the top news!

Azerbaijan Airlines has announced its Black Friday promotion, Report informs referring to the press service of Azerbaijan Airlines CJSC.

From 25 to 30 November 2026, passengers can book Economy and Business Class tickets on selected international routes with discounts of up to 25%.

Additionally, "AZAL Miles" members can enjoy a discount of up to 10% when purchasing award tickets through the mobile app using the promo code BLUEFRIDAY.

Whether you are looking to experience the festive atmosphere in another city in December, visit loved ones during the winter season, or plan your first getaway of spring, this is a great opportunity to make your travel plans.

The campaign applies to the following travel dates:

1–20 December 2026

10 January–28 February 2027

1–30 April 2027

The discount varies by route and fare. It applies to the base fare only. Taxes and other charges are excluded. Discounted tickets are limited. The promotion does not apply to codeshare, charter or domestic flights.

Tickets are available on the Azerbaijan Airlines website, through the airline's mobile app, and at ticket offices and accredited travel agencies.