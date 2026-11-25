Developing energy cooperation with Türkiye and Azerbaijan, as well as with Georgia and Iran, will enhance the resilience of Armenia's energy system, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Trade of Armenia Vahan Kostanyan said in an interview with the country's Public Television, Report informs.

Kostanyan noted that a policy of isolation brings no benefit to Armenia. According to him, expanding energy ties can provide additional economic advantages and improve the reliability of energy supply.

Speaking about cooperation with Türkiye and Azerbaijan, the deputy foreign minister explained that at the first stage, connecting the power systems on an island-mode basis is being considered. In the future, their full synchronization is possible, which will require bringing the Armenian energy system into compliance with European technical standards.

"Türkiye is part of the European energy space, which operates under high technical and regulatory standards. This will mean not merely synchronization with Türkiye, but connection to the European energy space," Kostanyan emphasized.

He recalled that Armenia is already implementing energy infrastructure development projects with Georgia and is building a third power transmission line with Iran.