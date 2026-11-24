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Armenia will begin railway construction under the TRIPP project in 2027, Deputy Foreign Minister Vahan Kostanyan said.

Speaking on Armenia's Public Television, Kostanyan said preparations were underway in the Syunik region, Report informs.

"We are preparing the area in Syunik to begin railway construction. We have preliminary parameters," he said.

Kostanyan said the government had commissioned preliminary assessments of options for installing power lines and building roads.

"We will receive the results of these studies in the coming months. Thus, 2027 will be a year of large-scale construction, and we will make significant progress," the deputy minister said.

According to Kostanyan, the railway route has already been determined. Preparatory work, site clearance and preliminary engineering studies are underway in Syunik, allowing railway construction to begin next year.