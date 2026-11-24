Azerbaijan offers condolences to Türkiye over helicopter crash
Foreign policy
- 24 November, 2026
- 23:34
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Azerbaijan's Foreign Ministry has offered condolences to Türkiye following a helicopter crash in Eskişehir.
The ministry expressed its sympathy in a post on X, Report informs.
"We are deeply saddened by the news that an AS-532 helicopter belonging to the Turkish Air Force has crashed in Eskişehir. We extend our heartfelt condolences to brotherly Türkiye, the personnel of the Turkish Armed Forces and the families of the service members who lost their lives in the helicopter. We wish strength and fortitude to everyone affected and their loved ones at this difficult time," the ministry said.
Azərbaycan XİN Türkiyəyə başsağlığı verib
МИД Азербайджана выразил соболезнования Турции в связи с крушением военного вертолета
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