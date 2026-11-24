The financing deficit in Azerbaijan's agriculture exceeds $2 billion, Kyrylo Mukhomedzyanov, Financial Sector Specialist at the International Finance Corporation (IFC), said during a panel discussion at the 10th International Banking Forum in Baku, Report informs.

According to him, financing for the agricultural sector is an annual need: "Since farmers have to grow crops every year, working capital is needed annually. Transitioning to more advanced technologies will require even more money. Agriculture contributes 5–15% of countries' GDP. Although countries as Ukraine, Azerbaijan, Albania, Georgia differ in their value chains, their models are practically identical. All of these countries experience a shortage of capital, as only up to 3% of bank financing is directed toward agriculture."

According to the specialist, a massive $4 trillion financing gap for small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) still exists globally: "This is a challenge not only for banks, but also for the entire infrastructure, fintech companies, and new approaches. One of the most acute problems is the lack of collateral. Agriculture is no exception: here, the global funding gap reaches $200 billion, even though 35% of the world's food is produced specifically by underfunded SMEs."