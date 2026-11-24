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The delimitation and demarcation of the Georgia–Azerbaijan border are being carried out with full consideration for both sides' interests and on the basis of mutual respect, Georgian Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Maka Botchorishvili said.

Speaking at a joint press conference with Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov in Baku today, she said the relevant border commission worked regularly and held meetings, Report informs.

"Cooperation is taking place as part of this process. Very recently, I also had contact on issues relating to archival materials. Both sides are working to move this process forward, and we certainly welcome progress in this direction," Botchorishvili said.

She also stressed that work should continue within the designated format.