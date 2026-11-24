Maka Botchorishvili invites Jeyhun Bayramov to visit Georgia in early 2027
Foreign policy
- 24 November, 2026
- 19:10
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Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov may visit Georgia in early 2027, Georgian Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Maka Botchorishvili said at a joint news conference with her Azerbaijani counterpart in Baku today, according to Report.
"I hope I will have the opportunity to welcome you to Tbilisi early next. Our ministries maintain regular contacts, and, of course, this will continue. This will enable our foreign ministries to discuss all issues as fully as possible, while taking each other's interests into account," she said.
Maka Boçorişvili Ceyhun Bayramovu 2027-ci ilin əvvəlində Gürcüstana səfərə dəvət edib
Мака Бочоришвили пригласила Джейхуна Байрамова посетить Грузию в начале 2027 года
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