The trilateral cooperation format between Azerbaijan, Georgia and Türkiye is important not only for the three countries but also for the wider region, Georgian Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Maka Botchorishvili said at a joint news conference with Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov in Baku today.

According to Report, she noted that regional cooperation was discussed during today's talks with the Azerbaijani side.

"Georgia, Azerbaijan and Türkiye have been developing strategic cooperation in several areas for decades, and this is very important for our region. This year, the foreign ministers of the three countries met in Istanbul, and next year it will be a great honor for me to host both ministers in Georgia," Botchorishvili said.

According to her, this will provide an opportunity to discuss important issues of regional cooperation.

"I would like to emphasize once again that this format is important not only for the three countries and our region but also beyond. We are pleased that this cooperation has continued for several decades," she stressed.