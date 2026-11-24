Georgia contributes to building trust and shaping new realities in the South Caucasus by facilitating the transit of goods from Azerbaijan to Armenia, including petroleum products, Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov said at a joint briefing with his Georgian counterpart Maka Botchorishvili in Baku.

He said that Azerbaijan had authorized the transit of goods destined for Armenia since last year. In addition, shipments of several Azerbaijani products, primarily petroleum products, to Armenia resumed late last year after a lengthy hiatus. These shipments are transported through Georgia's transportation system.

"We believe that, in this way, Georgia is contributing to building trust and shaping new realities in the South Caucasus. I would like to take this opportunity to once again thank my esteemed colleague on behalf of our country," Bayramov said.

The foreign minister also emphasized the importance of transport cooperation between the two countries for the development of the East-West Middle Corridor. According to him, interest in this route has increased significantly in recent years, while cargo volumes have continued to grow year after year.

Bayramov cited the completion of work to increase the capacity of the Georgian section of the Baku-Tbilisi-Kars railway and its official acceptance as one of the key developments of 2026.

He also highlighted the resumption of passenger train services between Baku and Tbilisi, saying that this would help expand people-to-people contacts between the two countries.