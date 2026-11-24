The development of the Middle Corridor has become a political necessity for the South Caucasus region, Georgian Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Maka Botchorishvili said at a joint news conference with Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov in Baku today.

According to Report, she said that Georgia and Azerbaijan had built up considerable experience of cooperation over decades, which serves as the foundation for friendship and strategic partnership between the two countries.

"This experience can benefit both countries and the wider region. It adds further value to our friendship and cooperation. Both countries are ready to continue working together," Botchorishvili noted.

She also emphasized the importance of close contacts between the leaders of the two countries, which provide a foundation for further strengthening strategic cooperation and partnership.