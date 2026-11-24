Peace between Baku and Yerevan will further unlock the South Caucasus region's potential, Georgian Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Maka Bochorishvili said.

She was speaking at a joint press conference with Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov in Baku today, Report informs.

"Today we discussed the situation in the South Caucasus and relations between Azerbaijan and Armenia. Georgia's position remains unchanged: we are always ready to contribute to stability and security in the region. We welcome progress in the normalization of relations between Azerbaijan and Armenia. Developing cooperation between these countries will strengthen regional stability and allow the region's potential to be used more fully," she said.

Bochorishvili said the two sides also discussed an initiative to strengthen regional transport links.

"We are following the progress of work in this direction. We consider all projects that help strengthen the South Caucasus important for our region. Today we also had an opportunity to discuss global developments and the geopolitical situation in the region. Relations and friendship between Georgia and Azerbaijan make a significant contribution to regional cooperation. Through joint efforts, we will help develop transport and logistics corridors within and beyond our region, strengthen economic ties and make fuller use of the South Caucasus' potential," she added.