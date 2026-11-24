The TRIPP initiative (Trump Route for International Peace and Prosperity) is highly important for strengthening regional transport connectivity, Georgian Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Maka Botchorishvili said at a joint news conference with Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov in Baku today, according to Report.

"We also highlighted and discussed the importance of the TRIPP initiative, which is highly significant in terms of strengthening regional transport connectivity. We are closely following developments in this area and believe that all projects contributing to strengthening the South Caucasus and developing transport connectivity are undoubtedly important for our region," Botchorishvili said.

She added that her talks with Bayramov also covered global developments and the geopolitical situation in the region.