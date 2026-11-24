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Representatives of various regions and institutions of Kazakhstan have attended a detailed presentation at the Academy of Public Administration on ASAN service, established at President Ilham Aliyev's initiative, and projects introducing social innovation into public services.

The State Agency for Public Service and Social Innovations under the President of Azerbaijan provided the information to Report.

The presentation highlighted the agency's United Nations Public Service Award in 2015, a special UN award in 2019 for developing public services through digital governance, and a special award in the "World's Most Advanced Public Service" category of the Global Government Excellence Award program in 2023. Participants were also briefed on the successful implementation of the ASAN service model in various countries.

Visiting Azerbaijan at the academy's invitation, the delegation also learned about the work of an ASAN service center, the INNOLAND Incubation and Acceleration Center, and the ABAD public legal entity.