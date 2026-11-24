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Azerbaijani boxer Nijat Alirzayev has won gold at the European U23 Championships in Poreč, Croatia.

Competing in the 70 kg category, Alirzayev followed Bilalhabashi Nazarov (50 kg) to the top of the podium, Report informs.

He defeated Georgia's Zviad Tchotchua in the final by a unanimous 5–0 decision, with all five judges scoring the bout 30–27.

Azerbaijan finished the championships, which brought together 276 boxers from 39 countries, with four medals. Nazarov and Alirzayev won gold, while Zidan Hunbatov (55 kg) and Mahammadali Ashiraliyev (60 kg) claimed bronze.