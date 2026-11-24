Nijat Alirzayev wins Azerbaijan's second European U23 boxing gold
Individual sports
- 24 November, 2026
- 19:07
Add Report.az to preferred Google sources
Stay up to date with the top news!
Azerbaijani boxer Nijat Alirzayev has won gold at the European U23 Championships in Poreč, Croatia.
Competing in the 70 kg category, Alirzayev followed Bilalhabashi Nazarov (50 kg) to the top of the podium, Report informs.
He defeated Georgia's Zviad Tchotchua in the final by a unanimous 5–0 decision, with all five judges scoring the bout 30–27.
Azerbaijan finished the championships, which brought together 276 boxers from 39 countries, with four medals. Nazarov and Alirzayev won gold, while Zidan Hunbatov (55 kg) and Mahammadali Ashiraliyev (60 kg) claimed bronze.
Latest News
19:20
Botchorishvili: Projects implemented by Azerbaijan and Georgia benefit EURegion
19:17
Bayramov: Baku–Supsa pipeline could resume operations as volumes growForeign policy
19:15
Photo
Kazakh delegation briefed on Azerbaijan's ASAN service modelSocial security
19:13
Botchorishvili: TRIPP important for strengthening regional transport connectivityForeign policy
19:11
Georgian FM: Baku–Yerevan peace will unlock South Caucasus potentialForeign policy
19:10
Maka Botchorishvili invites Jeyhun Bayramov to visit Georgia in early 2027Foreign policy
19:07
Botchorishvili: Development of Middle Corridor has become a necessity for South CaucasusForeign policy
19:07
Nijat Alirzayev wins Azerbaijan's second European U23 boxing goldIndividual sports
19:04
Botchorishvili highlights importance of trilateral cooperation between Azerbaijan, Georgia and TürkiyeForeign policy