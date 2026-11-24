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Tensions in the Black Sea region, uncertainty in the Middle East and the Russia–Ukraine conflict pose serious challenges, including for Azerbaijan and Georgia, Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov said.

Speaking at a joint briefing with Georgian Foreign Minister Maka Bochorishvili in Baku, Bayramov said these issues had been discussed during their meeting, Report informs.

"Our position is that conflicts should be resolved through diplomacy as soon as possible," he stressed.

The minister also said he had briefed Bochorishvili on the current state of the peace process between Baku and Yerevan.

"I also spoke about construction and reconstruction in Azerbaijan's liberated territories, the return of our citizens, recent developments and the serious mine threat," Bayramov added.