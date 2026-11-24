2026 has been a busy and productive year for Azerbaijani-Georgian relations, Georgian Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Maka Botchorishvili said at a joint news conference with Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov in Baku today.

According to Report, she recalled that the Azerbaijani president visited Georgia in April, while the Georgian prime minister visited Baku in May.

Botchorishvili said such visits and the talks held during them strengthen relations between Georgia and Azerbaijan.

"I am very pleased to visit friendly Azerbaijan on an official visit at the end of this year. I am glad to have the opportunity to once again discuss the strategic cooperation agenda between our countries. Today, I met with Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and Speaker of the Milli Majlis Sahiba Gafarova. I am also scheduled to meet with Prime Minister Ali Asadov. In addition, I met with my esteemed colleague and friend, Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov," she said.