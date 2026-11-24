The next trilateral meeting of the foreign ministers of Azerbaijan, Georgia and Türkiye will take place in 2027, Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov said at a joint briefing with his Georgian counterpart Maka Botchorishvili in Baku, according to Report.

"In addition to bilateral relations, Azerbaijan and Georgia participate in various multilateral formats that address issues extending beyond our two countries. There are quite a few such formats, and I will not go into each of them. One of the most important and effective, in my view, is the trilateral format involving Azerbaijan, Georgia and Türkiye. Meetings of the foreign ministers of the three countries are held annually within this framework," Bayramov said.

He recalled that the foreign ministers' latest trilateral meeting was held in Istanbul in June this year.

"The next meeting is scheduled to take place in Georgia in 2027. Trilateral cooperation is also developing successfully at the parliamentary level, in the areas of defense and security, and in the economy," Bayramov emphasized.

He also noted that Azerbaijan and Georgia are implementing joint projects of regional significance, including in the energy sector.

"In particular, I would like to highlight the new contract for natural gas supplies from Azerbaijan to Georgia, as well as the transit of electricity through Georgian territory," the minister said.