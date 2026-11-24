Pakistan plans to establish a governing body to standardize public services provided through ASAN xidmət centers across the country, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said at a meeting with an Azerbaijani delegation led by Ulvi Mehdiyev, Chairman of the State Agency for Public Service and Social Innovations, in Islamabad.

According to Report, citing the Pakistani government, Sharif also instructed the relevant authorities to coordinate with provincial governments to open ASAN xidmət centers across Pakistan.

The prime minister thanked Azerbaijan for its support in establishing the ASAN xidmət center in Islamabad, describing it as an important initiative that enables citizens to access various public services in one place. He also praised Azerbaijan's assistance in conducting an independent audit of the center's operations, noting that its findings would help improve the quality of services provided to the public.

The sides agreed to establish a joint working group to coordinate the further development and expansion of the initiative.

Since its opening in January 2026, the ASAN xidmət center in Islamabad had processed 244,230 applications as of November. Demand for its services continues to grow.