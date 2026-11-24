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In Azerbaijan, factoring accounts for less than 1% of GDP, whereas in Europe this figure averages 12–13%, Report informs.

These figures were presented during a panel discussion at the 10th International Banking Forum in Baku by Teymur Heybatov, Project Manager at the International Finance Corporation (IFC).

"Factoring has very high potential in Azerbaijan. In the field of asset-based financing, we are currently working in Azerbaijan, Georgia, and Ukraine," Heybatov said.

According to him, working on legislation remains a priority for the IFC. In Azerbaijan, the corporation cooperates closely with the Central Bank on these matters. In addition, the IFC helps financial institutions, including banks, offer such products more broadly in the markets of Azerbaijan and other countries.