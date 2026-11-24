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Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has acknowledged that Ukraine struck the Russian cargo ship Sparta II in the Gulf of Finland.

Report informs, citing Interfax-Ukraine, which quoted Bloomberg.

Zelenskyy said the vessel was carrying weapons and was a legitimate target for Ukrainian forces.

"We did everything right. Any vessel flying the Russian flag, anything carrying weapons or any sanctioned cargo - which could contain anything - is a legitimate target for us, whether in Russian territorial waters or international waters," he said.

The president described the attack as part of Ukraine's campaign in response to Russia's continuing military operations. He acknowledged, however, that the strike may have caused concern among some of Ukraine's allies.

On November 21, two drones attacked a cargo ship bound for Kaliningrad in international waters in the Gulf of Finland.