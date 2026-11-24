Research into the history of Ingala, a village in present-day Armenia that ceased to exist as a settlement, has been prepared as part of the "Sites of Memory of Western Azerbaijan" project.

The formerly Azerbaijani-populated village was known by several names during the Tsarist and Soviet periods, Report informs. During the Tsarist period, it was called Ingala, while Soviet-era names included Ingala, Kyuchuk Akhis, Pokr Akhis and Pokr Khakhis.

A Tsarist-era source dating to the late 19th century describes Ingala as a settlement established by residents of the nearby Azerbaijani village of Hakhis. In Soviet-era documents it appears as Kyuchuk Akhis. During the Tsarist period, the village formed part of the Erivan Uyezd of the Erivan Governorate.

Tsarist-era statistical records, also cited in Armenian sources, indicate that at various times before 1916, the village was inhabited exclusively or predominantly by ancestors of the Azerbaijanis. According to the Summary of Statistical Data on the Population of the Transcaucasian Krai, extracted from the 1886 Family Lists, the village had 113 inhabitants in 1886, all of whom were ancestors of the Azerbaijanis. Z. Korkotyan's The Population of Soviet Armenia over the Last Hundred Years (1831–1931) records 124 inhabitants in 1897, all of whom were ancestors of the Azerbaijanis. According to A. P. Manvelyan and G. M. Martirosyan's Settlements and Population of the Armenian SSR over the Period 1831–1959, the village had 161 inhabitants in 1916, predominantly ancestors of the Azerbaijanis.

From 1918 to 1920, Dashnaktsutyun, the nationalist party that held power in the Republic of Armenia, carried out ethnic cleansing of the Turkic population in the Erivan Governorate and other areas, particularly in Zangezur, Karabakh, and Nakhchivan.

During this period, Ingala was located in Vedibasar, which became one of the centers of Turkic resistance to the Dashnak dictatorship. The Armenian government repeatedly sent troops there, leading to a large-scale armed uprising in the summer of 1919. The consequences of the ethnic cleansing are reflected in the 1922 census of Soviet Armenia, which lists the village as destroyed.

Soviet rule was proclaimed in Armenia in late 1920, and the communist regime became firmly established in the country in 1921. Afterward, Azerbaijani residents began returning to the village. During the Soviet period, the village was initially part of the Vedi District and later became part of the Artashat District.

According to Armenian sources, Azerbaijanis lived within the territory of the village until the late 1940s–early 1950s. Korkotyan records 30 inhabitants in 1926 and 33 in 1931, all of whom were Azerbaijanis. According to Manvelyan and Martirosyan, the village had 124 inhabitants in 1939.

From 1948 to 1953, the Soviet authorities carried out the deportation of Azerbaijanis from the Armenian SSR to the Azerbaijan SSR. According to an Armenian source, the village was abandoned after its Azerbaijani residents were deported in the 1940s and 1950s, and it ceased to exist as a settlement.

From 2021 to 2024, extensive fieldwork was conducted across the territory of Armenia, including in remote mountainous regions. The research was undertaken in preparation for the book The Perished Civilization and focused on identifying and documenting surviving Azerbaijani heritage sites. During the fieldwork, an Azerbaijani cemetery with several damaged gravestones was discovered in the village.