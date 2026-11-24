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The State Oil Company of Azerbaijan (SOCAR) and China's Wison Engineering Ltd have discussed opportunities for cooperation in the petrochemical sector, the modernization of production facilities through innovative technological solutions, and ways to improve energy efficiency.

According to Report, citing SOCAR, the discussions took place during a meeting between SOCAR President Rovshan Najaf and Zhou Hongliang, CEO of the Chinese company, earlier today.

The guest was briefed on SOCAR's operations across various segments of the energy value chain, including projects in refining, petrochemicals and digitalization.

The meeting also included an exchange of views on other issues of mutual interest.