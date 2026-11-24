Asian Development Bank (ADB) President Masato Kanda has officially begun a new five-year term, pledging to use the bank's expanded financial capacity to strengthen cross-border connectivity across Asia and the Pacific and advance shared development goals.

According to Report, citing the ADB, Kanda has made "One Region, One Connected Future" the central vision for his next five years in office. The strategy aims to strengthen the region's economic resilience through greater cross-border cooperation in energy, trade and digital infrastructure, while making the bank more efficient and responsive to the needs of its members.

"We must bring our economies closer together to bring affordable power to millions more people, open new opportunities for businesses, strengthen resilience, and build greater security against the shocks ahead. That will be the measure for our impact in the years ahead," Kanda said.

During his previous term, the bank provided a record $44 billion in development financing in 2025, including $29.3 billion from its own resources and $14.7 billion in cofinancing.

He also secured the first amendment to the ADB Charter in the institution's 60-year history, increasing its annual financing capacity by 50% to more than $36 billion without requiring additional capital contributions from shareholders.

The expanded financial capacity is expected to support some of the region's largest cross-border initiatives.

In May, the ADB announced plans to mobilize $70 billion by 2035 to connect power grids and digital networks. Of this amount, $50 billion will go toward the Pan-Asia Power Grid Initiative, which aims to improve electricity access for 200 million people. Another $20 billion will be allocated to the Asia-Pacific Digital Highway, which is expected to improve connectivity for up to 650 million people, including 200 million who will gain access to broadband internet for the first time.

The bank also aims to increase private sector lending fourfold by 2030 by combining its own resources with financing mobilized from partners.

In 2025, the ADB's private sector operations generated $9.5 billion in financing for private investment, up from $6.8 billion in 2024. The bank also aims to ensure that more than 40% of its public sector projects contribute to private sector development.

Kanda became the ADB's 11th president on February 24, 2025. Before his appointment, he served as Japan's Vice Minister of Finance for International Affairs and as a special adviser to the country's prime minister and finance minister.

Founded in 1966, the ADB is a multilateral development bank owned by 69 member countries, 50 of which are from the Asia-Pacific region.