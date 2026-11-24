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Two oil tankers caught fire and lost power after striking mines in the eastern part of the Strait of Hormuz on the morning of November 24, the Iranian Navy's press office said in a statement, according to Iranian news websites, cited by Report.

The Iranian military said the tankers had switched off their identification and navigation systems before entering an area that Tehran had declared closed to shipping.

The statement did not identify the vessels or provide any information about the condition of their crews.