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German Ambassador to Azerbaijan Dirk Lölke attended Armenian-German consultations in Yerevan, where regional developments and relations between Armenia and Azerbaijan were discussed.

According to Report, citing Armenian media, the meeting was attended by Armenian Deputy Foreign Minister for Foreign Affairs and International Trade Vahan Kostanyan, German Foreign Ministry Political Director for Eastern Europe, the South Caucasus and Central Asia Niklas Wagner, and the German ambassadors to Armenia and Georgia.

The sides exchanged views on recent regional developments and relations between Armenia and Azerbaijan.

They also discussed prospects for expanding trade and economic ties, broadening bilateral cooperation, strengthening energy security, and diversifying energy sources.

Kostanyan also briefed the participants on the progress of the TRIPP project.