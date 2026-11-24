The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) intends to provide local partner banks in Azerbaijan with credit lines of up to 25 million euros ($27.25 million) for the onward financing of young entrepreneurs under its Youth in Business (YiB) program, Simone Zeh Atanasovski, head of SME Finance and Development for Türkiye and the Caucasus at the EBRD, said during the presentation of the program in Baku, Report informs.

According to her, under this initiative, the EBRD plans to issue credit lines of up to 25 million euros to partner banks for a term of up to five years (including the option of a grace period) for subsequent lending to micro, small, and medium-sized enterprises (MSMEs) owned or managed by individuals under the age of 35.

"The first-loss risk cover mechanism is aimed at supporting banks, giving them confidence when lending to this sub-segment and creating a safety net. In total, we are prepared to cover up to 70% on each individual loan issued to a young entrepreneur or youth-led enterprise, subject to a maximum coverage cap of 10% of the amount of an individual credit line allocated to a partner bank," Atanasovski emphasized.

She specified that in order to incentivize banks to invest in infrastructure, marketing activities, and the adaptation of risk assessment systems, the EBRD is additionally introducing a performance-based incentive mechanism. Payouts will amount to up to 3% of the volume of loans disbursed, provided that target indicators for increasing the share of youth entrepreneurship in the loan portfolio are met. According to EBRD data, the share of young entrepreneurs in the regional market currently stands at just under 16%, which opens up significant opportunities for expanding lending in this segment.

In addition to providing financial resources, the bank will offer partners technical support and advisory services, including through its Baku office, to organize educational and mentoring programs for clients. In accordance with EBRD criteria (based on EU standards), the MSME category includes enterprises with an annual turnover of up to 15 million euros, total assets of up to 43 million euros, and a workforce of up to 250 employees.

Companies undergoing business succession - where management has already transitioned to members of the younger generation, even if ownership has not yet been formally transferred - are also eligible to participate in the program. The Youth in Business program, implemented with the support of the European Union, currently covers 19 countries, and the total volume of financing allocated under it has exceeded 1 billion euros.