The Azerbaijani flag flying in Shusha, Fuzuli, and Lachin is a source of pride for Türkiye as well, reads an appeal by Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan to the participants of the International Caucasus Congress in Igdir, Report informs.

Erdogan noted that the opening of the Zangazur Corridor will not only ensure unobstructed connectivity between the mainland of Azerbaijan and the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic, but will also create new opportunities for developing ties between Türkiye and the Turkic world.

"Throughout history, Türkiye has shared both the sorrows and the joys of the Caucasus region. Drawing strength from our shared history, we wish to pass on to future generations a region where peace and stability prevail," he added.

Erdogan also noted that the signing of the Shusha Declaration with President Ilham Aliyev, based on the concept of "One nation, two states," made it possible to elevate relations between the two countries to the level of an alliance.