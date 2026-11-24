The establishment of sustainable peace in the South Caucasus has transformed this region into an area of vital strategic importance in terms of international transport corridors and economic cooperation, reads an appeal by Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev to the participants of the International Caucasus Congress, Report informs.

"The Zangezur corridor, which is currently being implemented at Azerbaijan's initiative, will not only ensure unimpeded connectivity between Azerbaijan's mainland and the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic, but will also expand our direct land transport links with Türkiye, enhance the capacity of the Middle Corridor, foster international trade and logistics ties, and, in a broader sense, contribute to the revival of the historic Silk Road," the president noted. "I am confident that the International Caucasus Congress will offer a vital platform for discussing our region's future development prospects and opportunities for restoring the Silk Road, thereby contributing to the strengthening of peace, stability, and mutual trust, as well as the ensuring of sustainable development in the region."