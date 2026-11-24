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A concert celebrating the traditional Azerbaijani headscarf, the kelaghayi, was held at the Baku Youth Center.

According to Report, the event was organized by the Mirvarid Dilbazi Poetry Assembly Public Union, with support from the Azerbaijan Confederation of Trade Unions and the Republican Trade Union of Cultural Workers.

Guests viewed an exhibition featuring antique and contemporary silk scarves, exhibits from the Kelaghayi House Museum, decorative arts by Gullu Eldar Tomarli, and paintings with national themes by artist Gulnara Mammadova.

Speakers included Baku Youth Center Director Nargiz Babayeva, Gullu Eldar Tomarli, chair of the Mirvarid Dilbazi Poetry Assembly and director of the Kelaghayi House Museum, Honored Cultural Worker Solmaz Kosayeva, and other guests.

During the concert, ashugs performed songs and compositions celebrating the traditional headscarf. Participants also discussed the kelaghayi's significance in Azerbaijan's national and cultural heritage.

November 26 is celebrated as Kelaghayi Day in Azerbaijan. On this day in 2014, the traditional art of making Azerbaijani kelaghayi was added to UNESCO's Representative List of the Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity.