Mastercard plans to introduce innovations in the field of agentic commerce in Azerbaijan, General Manager of Mastercard for Türkiye and Azerbaijan Onur Faydaci said at the 10th International Banking Forum in Baku, Report informs.

He noted that the main theme of the forum is technology, innovation, trust, and sustainability.

According to Faydaci, large-scale adoption of technology is extremely difficult in the absence of trust: "For the mass adoption of technology, first and foremost, simplicity and ease of use, easy access for people of all ages, as well as speed and reliability are required. According to surveys of financial service users, 78 out of 100 citizens value trust more than speed. Furthermore, 91 out of 100 people who previously used an application with security vulnerabilities stopped using it due to the risk of personal data leaks."

The general manager emphasized that alongside the development of artificial intelligence, not only its positive capabilities are growing, but also security vulnerabilities, fraud, and cybersecurity risks.

Faydaci stressed that expanding the use of new technologies and innovations will require increased investment in the security sector. All necessary steps to enhance the security of technologies will be taken jointly with the regulatory authority and banks, he said.