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Social media has become a tool for manipulating public opinion and requires stricter regulation, MP Jeyhun Mammadov said at a plenary session of parliament.

According to Report, he said social media had lost its original purpose and had turned into a platform for insults, negatively affecting people's thinking.

"What is happening on social media today is not freedom of thought or expression, but brainwashing, manipulation and attempts to turn citizens against their own state," the MP said.

Mammadov also called for strengthening ideological work in the country, describing it as essential to preserving the achievements of victory and shaping public consciousness.