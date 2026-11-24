The Azerbaijani side has approached Indonesian companies with a proposal to explore prospects for establishing production facilities, forming joint ventures, and expanding their presence in the region, Urfan Nabiyev, head of the International Cooperation and Global Business Relations Sector within the Department for Interaction with Global Networks and Foreign Partners at the Agency for the Development of Small and Medium-Sized Businesses, Investment and Export Promotion of Azerbaijan, said at the Azerbaijan–Indonesia Business Forum in Baku, Report informs.

"We see serious potential for deepening economic ties between Azerbaijan and Indonesia across a number of priority areas. First and foremost, this involves increasing bilateral trade and stimulating export flows. It is particularly important for us to identify goods with high export potential, simplify market entry, and build distribution channels for Azerbaijan's non-oil products," Nabiyev emphasized.

As the agency representative noted, Azerbaijan attaches great importance to establishing contacts between enterprises, finding promising partners, and organizing B2B meetings, business missions, and industry events.

"Our agency is ready to provide Indonesian businesses with information on Azerbaijan's business and investment environment, facilitate their interaction with local partners, and coordinate work with relevant government agencies," he added.