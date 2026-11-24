The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) is interested in supporting the implementation of the Black Sea submarine electricity cable project (Black Sea Energy) and is ready to explore its financing prospects once the next stage of the feasibility study (FS) has been completed, EBRD Director for the Caucasus Tomas Kairys told Report.

"Given the EBRD's longstanding presence and investment activities in the region, projects of this kind are of considerable interest to us, as they help diversify energy supplies and provide alternative sources of energy for the European Union. At the same time, we recognise that this is an extremely complex cross-border infrastructure undertaking. Therefore, the completed feasibility study represents an important first step. The key challenge now is to turn this idea into a project capable of attracting bank financing," Kairys said.

He noted that the bank was ready to take part in the financial assessment of the initiative as soon as the project reached the required level of maturity.

"Once the next stage of the feasibility study is completed, we will be very interested in assessing its financing opportunities," the EBRD representative stressed.

Kairys also pointed out that the bank's contribution could extend well beyond providing direct funding. The EBRD is ready to assist in structuring the project, provide expert advice on environmental and social standards, and help attract external capital.

"By structuring, I mean that we can engage in dialogue with government authorities and help them identify the most effective approach to organising financing. In this way, we could not only finance the project ourselves but also attract private-sector investors alongside long-term financing from the EBRD," he added.

The Caspian-Black Sea-Europe green energy corridor project is being implemented under a memorandum of understanding signed by Azerbaijan, Georgia, Hungary and Romania on July 25, 2023.

The Black Sea submarine cable project is a major infrastructure initiative that will directly connect Georgia and Romania and link the power systems of the South Caucasus and Southeastern Europe. The submarine cable will be more than 1,155 km long (1,115 km underwater and 40 km on land), with a voltage of 525 kV and a capacity of 1,300 MW. Construction of the submarine electricity cable across the Black Sea is scheduled for completion in 2032.

An agreement has already been reached on conducting seabed surveys in the Black Sea for the cable project. The work is expected to begin next year.