Nominee selection for the 21st NETTY Azerbaijan National Internet Award begins on November 24. According to Report, more than 350 projects are taking part in the competition. Until 4 December, the Expert Council and the Virtual Jury, made up of internet users, will vote to select the projects that will advance to the final.

Participant statistics

The competition includes 257 websites, 46 apps and 51 social media projects. Rounded to whole percentages, these account for 72%, 13% and 15% of entries respectively.

Digital Economy, Business and Fintech has the most entries, with 114 projects. It is followed by Media, Culture and Digital Content with 70, and Science, Education and Digital Literacy with 64. Together, these three categories account for around 70% of entries.

How nominees will be selected

The Expert Council will assess websites, apps and social media pages separately in each of the seven main award categories. The three projects receiving the most votes in each division will become nominees. A category with all three divisions will therefore have nine nominees. In the final, the Academy will choose one winner from each shortlist of three - the best website, the best app and the best social media page. Projects are assessed on idea, content and execution.

The Virtual Jury will select three nominees from across the entire competition for the separate Virtual Jury"s Choice award. A project"s main award category and type do not affect its eligibility for this shortlist.

To vote, internet users can sign in with Google in the Virtual Jury section of netty.az. Each user can vote once for each project and support as many projects as they wish. The three projects with the most votes will become nominees for the Virtual Jury"s Choice award.

Final voting and the awards ceremony

Selection closes on 4 December. The final list of nominees will be announced based on the results of this stage. From 5 to 15 December, the NETTY Academy will select the winners from among the nominees in the main categories and for the Virtual Jury"s Choice award.

The winners of NETTY 2026 will be officially announced at the awards ceremony on 16 December. All nominees will be invited. Nominees will receive certificates, while winners will receive NETTY awards.

Established in 2004, NETTY is Azerbaijan"s first internet award. The competition is being held for the 21st time this year.

NETTY 2026 partners

Official partners - AZINTELECOM, Bolt for Business.

Partners - MSolution | Chewick, Ultra Technologies, SmartHost, Savalan, Renley, Online.az.

Media partners - Report News Agency, InfoCity, Technote.az, Kaspi newspaper, Oxu.az, Baku.ws, Baku.TV, Media.az, Azerbaijan Photographers Union, ALR MEDIA, Sapunov Online, Banks.az.

Visit netty.az to view the entries, vote and learn more about the competition. For partnership enquiries, contact info@netty.az.