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Two memorandums of cooperation were signed as part of the 10th International Banking Forum in Baku.

According to Report, the first document was signed by Yunus Abdulov, Executive Director of the Azerbaijan Banks Association, and Otabek Nasirov, head of the Central Asian Fintech Association (CAFA).

The second memorandum was signed between the Azerbaijan Banks Association and the Association of Banks of Tajikistan (ABT). The document was signed by the heads of the two organizations, Zakir Nuriyev and Jumogeldy Sharakhov, respectively.