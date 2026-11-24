The Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) is developing a new state program for the digital transformation of the financial sector covering 2027–2030, First Deputy Chairman of the CBA Aliyar Mammadyarov said at the 10th International Banking Forum in Baku, Report informs.

According to him, consistent measures implemented in the field of regulation and supervision in recent years have made a significant contribution to improving the standing of the country's banking sector in international rankings.

The CBA representative also noted that measures are being taken in Azerbaijan to digitalize banking supervision and that the effective implementation of smart regulation is impossible without its profound transformation: "Digital readiness for the future development of the financial sector is at the center of attention. Currently, the CBA is working on a state program to expand the digital transformation of the financial sector for 2027–2030. The main goal of the program is to turn our country into one of the leading digital financial centers in the region, support the development of innovative financial services, and expand cashless payments."

Mammadyarov emphasized that in the modern world, neural networks and AI are becoming the core operational backbone of banks: "However, as the speed and complexity of this system grow, so does the cost of error. Speaking of neural networks and AI, I would like to note a key fundamental principle: technologies themselves are not neutral."