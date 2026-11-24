The assets of Azerbaijan's banking sector grew by more than 14% in ten months of 2026, exceeding 65 billion manats ($38.24 billion), First Deputy Chairman of the Central Bank Aliyar Mammadyarov said at the 10th International Banking Forum in Baku, Report informs.

According to him, during the reporting period, the banks' loan portfolio increased by 14% and exceeded 34 billion manats ($20 billion).

"Since the beginning of the year, business loans issued by banks have grown by 17% to nearly 19 billion manats ($11.18 billion). Household deposits rose by almost 15%, reaching a record high of 18.7 billion manats ($11 billion). Since 2023, the number of unique depositors has increased 2.2-fold," Mammadyarov noted.

He emphasized that the stability indicators of Azerbaijan's banking system also remain high: "Specifically, the sector's aggregate capital stands at 7 billion manats ($4.12 billion). The capital adequacy ratio, which is a key indicator of the banking system, exceeds 17%. This significantly surpasses our regulatory requirements and forms a solid foundation for future technological transformation."

According to him, it is important for the banking sector to properly assess new challenges. "We are entering 2027 amid new technological realities. Rapid digitalization, the development of open banking, and the widespread application of artificial intelligence are fundamentally changing the rules of the game in financial markets," he noted.

This necessitates the faster implementation of supervisory mechanisms, including countering cyber risks.