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The 10th International Banking Forum (IBF-2026) kicked off in Baku today.

According to Report, the two-day event is being held as part of cooperation between the Azerbaijan Banks Association and global payments technology company Mastercard, with the support of the Central Bank of Azerbaijan and the Center for Analysis of Economic Reforms and Communication.

The main theme of the forum is "Reliable, Secure and Sustainable Banking."

IBF brings together top executives and key decision-makers from government agencies, financial regulators, commercial banks, fintech companies, and the public and private sectors, as well as leading financial institutions. The forum is also attended by representatives of international organizations, diplomatic missions, academia, and major providers of banking and financial services.