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The Asian Development Bank (ADB) has approved $165 million in financing for a project to construct a seawater desalination plant on the Caspian Sea in Azerbaijan, Report informs referring to the ADB.

The loan consists of three tranches: two for $70 million each and one for $25 million.

The total cost of the project is estimated at $407 million.

The project involves the design, construction, financing, and operation and maintenance of a seawater reverse osmosis desalination plant with a contracted production capacity of 300,000 cubic meters per day and operational flexibility of up to 330,000 cubic meters per day during peak demand, together with associated infrastructure.

The project will be implemented under a 25-year public-private partnership (PPP) agreement and will supply treated water exclusively to the state-owned United Water Supply Services of Major Cities.

The facility will be the first large-scale desalination complex and the inaugural PPP project in Azerbaijan's water sector. Its commissioning is intended to enhance the reliability and quality of water supply for residential and commercial properties in Baku and the Absheron Peninsula.

The project is being implemented under the ADB Country Partnership Strategy (CPS) for Azerbaijan for 2025–2029, which prioritizes the development of environmentally sustainable infrastructure.

Previously, the Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB) also approved a $45 million loan for the project.

The project is being developed by the Saudi company ACWA Power, with China's HDEC (HuaDong Engineering Corporation, part of the PowerChina group) serving as the engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) contractor. The Spanish engineering firm Savener has already begun work as a subcontractor for HDEC, focusing on engineering and design tasks.