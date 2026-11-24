Authorities in the Australian state of South Australia have decided to ban the use of tablets and laptops in lower grades of public schools and introduce a weekly screen-free day for older students.

According to the Australian Broadcasting Corporation (ABC), cited by Report, the restrictions will take effect in 2027 and apply to students from Reception to Year 2. For students in Years 3 to 6, a six-month trial of one screen-free day per week will be conducted at 10 schools across the state. Exemptions will be made for children with disabilities and special educational needs.

One of the stated goals of the measures is to improve students' handwriting skills. A separate handwriting programme will be introduced for students in Years 3 and 4.

In addition, schools will gradually phase out the practice of students bringing their own devices to class. Instead, they will use devices provided by schools and connected to the state education department's security system.