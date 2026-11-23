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The US Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) has approved more than $1.4 billion to help disaster-hit communities recover and strengthen their resilience to future catastrophes.

The funding will cover 48 states, two territories, the District of Columbia and two Native American reservations, Report informs, citing a statement on the agency's website.

More than $1 billion will be provided through FEMA's Public Assistance program to repair critical infrastructure, restore public buildings and roads, and reimburse public safety expenses incurred following disasters.

The Roosevelt Roads Redevelopment Authority in Puerto Rico will receive more than $45 million for recovery work following Hurricane Maria. North Carolina's Department of Transportation will receive over $8 million to repair roads damaged by Hurricane Helene.

A further $383 million will support projects to reduce the risk of future disasters, including measures to address landslides and flooding, strengthen infrastructure and improve the resilience of utility systems.

Louisiana will also receive more than $3.8 million for disaster case management and psychological support programs following Tropical Storm Arthur.