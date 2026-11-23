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Germany and its NATO partners are discussing strengthening air and counter-drone defense on the alliance's eastern flank, including the Baltic and Black Sea regions, German Chancellor Friedrich Merz said in Berlin at a joint press conference with NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte, Report informs.

According to the chancellor, special attention must be paid to protecting Finland's approximately 1,300-kilometer border with Russia.

Merz added that Berlin is not interested in escalating the situation in the Baltic region and advocates ensuring the safety of shipping.

In turn, commenting on incidents involving violations of NATO countries' airspace and other hybrid threats from Russia, NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte emphasized that the alliance continuously assesses its defense and deterrence posture and adjusts its military readiness when necessary.

He added that NATO has various response options at its disposal, though not all response measures can be made public.

"It will not always be a tit-for-tat response. But I would urge everyone to sometimes... look at the bigger picture," Rutte said.

At the same time, he stressed that continued military support for Ukraine must remain the most effective response to Russian actions.

"For every incident in Europe, more support for Ukraine, not less. That is the best response we can give," the NATO secretary general stated.

Rutte also allowed that Russia's security issues could become a subject of future negotiations with Russia, though he noted that real peace talks with Moscow have yet to begin.